Virologists were puzzled by the fantastic decline of the coronavirus in India and Japan – Gazeta.Ru

In Japan, the media report that COVID-19 “self-liquidation” has taken place in the country. But even three months ago, 26 thousand new carriers were registered per day. Now in Japan, less than 200 cases of infection are detected, there are no deaths in patients with COVID-19. As writes mk.ru, a similar situation is observed in India. On December 4, 8603 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, no one has died from this disease.

As the newspaper writes, doctors-virologists linked the situation with a change in the therapy of patients.

It is reported that in some regions it has been allowed to treat patients with the cheap antiparasitic drug ivermectin.

Virologists also named the “spoilage” of the Delta strain as another reason for the sharp decline in the disease.

Previously virologist Pavel Volchkov suggested that the omicron coronavirus strain mutated so much, because it formed among the inhabitants of Africa, a significant part of whom are infected with HIV.

“The countries where it was formed have a very high level of HIV infection. In some, 60% of the population is sick. Because of this, such people have an inhibited immune response, and therefore Omicron, as a pan-African product, has so many mutations, ”he said.

The specialist noted that in terms of population Africa is not inferior to India, where the SARS-CoV-2 “delta” variant appeared. However, in Africa there are significantly more people infected with HIV. According to him, the omicron can be highly contagious, since it appeared under the influence of retroviral therapy, which is treated for HIV – it has learned to bypass it.