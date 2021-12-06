we destroyed the USSR out of revenge

Ukrainians should be proud of their contribution to the collapse of the USSR, Alexander Savchenko

Former Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Oleksandr Savchenko accused the inhabitants of his country of the collapse of the USSR. In his opinion, the Ukrainians did it for the sake of revenge.

“In 1991, Ukraine destroyed the Soviet Union with the help of a referendum,” Alexander Savchenko said on the Nash TV channel. According to the banker, in this way the inhabitants of the republic avenged “humiliation for a thousand years.” Savchenko believes that Ukrainians should be “proud” of their contribution to the collapse of the USSR.

Savchenko noted that after 1991 Kiev was the first to find itself in the epicenter of the struggle of civilizations. According to him, for a thousand years the Ukrainians had a “farmer ideology.” Savchenko believes that his people need to “come to the fore” and become a “global nation”.

