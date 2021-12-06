What actress Katy Perry pretended to be to go to the most popular clubs at the age of 18

At the age of 18, the unknown Katy Perry came to conquer a big city. In order to attend the best parties, she posed as one very famous actress.

Now it has become very fashionable to compare the stars of our time with the celebrities of the outgoing era. Some actors and singers can indeed be confused with their counterparts in show business. As for the singer Katy Perry, she has an incredible resemblance in appearance to the star of the film “500 Days of Summer” Zooey Deschanel. When an unknown singer came to conquer Los Angeles, she already knew that she was insanely similar to an actress, so she decided to take advantage of this advantage.

Previously, no one knew about such interesting shenanigans on the part of Katie. Orlando Bloom’s wife herself admitted this to Zoe in a live broadcast, which the girls decided to hold on the Instagram social network. It turns out that Perry was pretending to be an actress in order to get to the best parties and closed clubs in Los Angeles. Zoe at that time was just at the peak of her popularity, so Katie easily got into the desired institution.

“When I arrived in Los Angeles, I was about 18 years old, and then I was nothing at all. And you were already very popular, it even seemed to me that Zooey Deschanel could rule the whole world ” – laughing tells Perry to his girlfriend.

The singer only had to do a similar hairstyle, makeup and dress decently. A sweet smile and a young face did their job. From time to time, Katie had to say “her name”, after which all paths were open.

Zoe, however, admitted that she knew about all Katie’s outings, but could not understand who exactly was doing it. The fact is that Deschanel’s acquaintances constantly called her and said that they saw her in a place where she was even less close. After the world first got to know and talk about singer Katy Perry, Zoe started talking about the incredible resemblance to a rising star. However, the actress saw the similarity in appearance only at the moment when she personally met Perry.

“When I met you for the first time in my life, I was very pleased that you are so beautiful, and we really look alike.” – answered Zoe to her friend.

Indeed, one cannot fail to notice that Zoe and Katie are similar, like sisters. What do you say?