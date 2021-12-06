What? Yes! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went on a date

40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 44-year-old Kanye West went on a date at the Los Angeles restaurant Nobu. The company of the star couple was made up of friends. The paparazzi caught Kim and Kanye at the exit from the restaurant and captured how the couple got into the car together.

The joint exit of Kim and Kanye has reinforced rumors of their reunion, which emerged after Kim supported Kanye at the presentation of his new album Donda. Kardashian took the stage in a wedding dress, and after the concert left the stage hand in hand with West. Rumor has it that the couple decided to postpone the divorce and give their relationship another chance for the sake of children – eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

According to another insider, the couple really resumed communication for the sake of the children, but there is no question of any reunion and there can be no question. “Kanye and Kim haven’t communicated since she filed for divorce. In the summer, they began to communicate again, but only for the sake of the children, – said the insider. – Kim is a very good person. She was happy to help Kanye launch the album because she wants to stay on friendly terms with him for the welfare of the children. But he and West are not together. “

This version seems convincing also because West recently bought a bachelor apartment in Belgium and has already hired an interior designer to furnish his new home.

Recall that last winter, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, citing irreconcilable differences. Shortly before this, the rapper said that during her first pregnancy, Kim wanted to have an abortion. After a series of emotional tweets in which Kanye claimed that he had been trying unsuccessfully to divorce Kim for two years and that she was trying to take his phone from him and lock him in a room alone with a doctor, Kardashian had to admit that West suffered from bipolar personality disorder. The incriminating tweets were later deleted. In total, Kim and Kanye were together for nine years, seven of which they were married.

