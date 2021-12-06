What you need to know about the brand Nensi Dojaka, whose dresses are worn by Zendaya, Dua Lipa and Rihanna :: Things :: RBK Style

The clothes of the 27-year-old designer of Albanian origin Nancy Doyaki became the most wanted on the Internet, and also appeared on Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Zendea and Bella Hadid, as well as Matilda Shnurova and Olga Karput. Telling more about the designer

It is impossible not to notice that the world is desperately trying to bring back the zeroes. Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and “Bennifer” (the revived union of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) are once again captured by news reports, big screens – remakes of “Gossip Girl”, “Sex and the City” and “Friends”, music – hits by Maxim and new tracks by Avril Avalanche, and the catwalk is low-waisted and satin cargo. Ironically, against this background, the winner of the prestigious LVMH design award is a brand that rethinks the aesthetics of the 90s, creates collections mainly in black and expresses itself not through decor, but through a special attitude towards the female body and beauty.

Nancy Doyaka (right) with a model in her clothes © lvmh / Instagram

Little is known about Nancy Doyak, since in numerous interviews she talks not so much about herself as about her product. The designer was born and raised in the capital of Albania, but at the age of 16, with the approval of her parents, she moved to London to study fashion. To do this, she chose the main forge of fashion talent, which gave the world Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Ricardo Tisci, Phoebe Fileo and Stella McCartney, – the Central College of Art and Design. Saint Martin (Central Saint Martins). From the very first days of her studies, Milka realized that, unlike her fellow students, she was not interested in coming up with complete images. “I liked working with small details better. I think that’s why I started doing lingerie, ”she says.

Over time, the student nevertheless moved on to creating clothes, but continued to use small cuts of fabrics. Her debut dress consisted of shredded jersey and organza in brown and black, layered in three layers. Accentuated cups, a slimming silhouette, lots of laces and thin straps made the dress look like underwear, but that’s not why it seemed inapplicable to everyday life. The combination of all elements into a single ensemble at Doyaka is deliberately careless, violating all the principles of symmetry and the laws of logic in general.

One of the first Milking dresses © nensidojaka / Instagram

“Yes, the clothes look a little weird. Elements are not located where we are used to. However, this is all about deformation as opposed to sexualization, ”says Nancy Doyaka in an interview with Zeitgeist magazine. With her works, she makes a woman feel inviting and courageous, but at the same time untouchable, relieving her of “any associations with vulgarity.” That is why, if the designer uses cuts, then he shifts the emphasis from the chest, for example, to the collarbones and back, if he creates a fitted silhouette, then visually bevels it due to draperies and oblique lines, and if he turns to transparent materials, then he layers them without exposing , but rather covering the body.

Nensi Dojaka, fall-winter 2021/22 © fashioneast.co.uk Nensi Dojaka, fall-winter 2021/22 © fashioneast.co.uk Nensi Dojaka, fall-winter 2021/22 © fashioneast.co.uk Nensi Dojaka, fall-winter 2021/22 © fashioneast.co.uk Nensi Dojaka, fall-winter 2021/22 © fashioneast.co.uk Nensi Dojaka, fall-winter 2021/22 © fashioneast.co.uk Nensi Dojaka, fall-winter 2021/22 © fashioneast.co.uk Nensi Dojaka, fall-winter 2021/22 © fashioneast.co.uk Nensi Dojaka, fall-winter 2021/22 © fashioneast.co.uk Nensi Dojaka, fall-winter 2021/22 © fashioneast.co.uk

The concept developed into a collection of eight dresses, which earned the bachelor’s degree student a place in the women’s clothing program. Nancy Doyaka’s graduate work in 2019 was so popular with Canadian multi-brand retailer Ssense that he took it in its entirety to sell on its platforms. From there, things got into the wardrobe of major bloggers (for example, to Kim Kardashian’s friend Kristen Crowley), and Milka herself went to London Fashion Week as part of the Fashion East show. It is a fashion incubator that has supported aspiring UK designers for the past 20 years. Over the years, among them were the current creative director of Dior Men and Fendi Kim Jones, creative director of Loewe Jonathan Anderson, chief designer of the Yeezy X Gap collaboration Movalola Ogunlesi, as well as designers Simon Rocha, Gareth Pugh and Craig Green.

Zendaya at Nensi Dojaka at the Dune Screening afterparty in London, 2021 © instagram.com/nensidojaka Bella Hadid wearing Nensi Dojaka at the 2020 MTV VMA Awards © instagram.com/nensidojaka Dua Lipa in Nensi Dojaka, 2021 © instagram.com/nensidojaka Emma Corrin at Nensi Dojaka, 2020 © instagram.com/nensidojaka Bruna Marchesini in Nensi Dojaka, 2021 © instagram.com/nensidojaka Adwoa Aboa at Nensi Dojaka, 2021 © instagram.com/nensidojaka Emily Ratajkowski in Nensi Dojaka at the Tribeca Film Festival, 2021 © instagram.com/nensidojaka Sophie Turner in Nensi Dojaka, 2021 © instagram.com/nensidojaka

In addition, Nancy Doyaka became a participant in the mentoring program launched by her idol (along with Anne Demelmeister and Helmut Lang) Alessandro Del’Aqua in collaboration with the agency Tomorrow London. With their help, the Nensi Dojaka brand has been sold in 30 locations around the world, including retailers Mytheresa, Matches Fashion and Farfetch. This saved the designer, whose career heyday, in fact, fell on the beginning of the pandemic. “At first, the lockdown discouraged me, but at the same time it became an impetus for moving forward. I was determined to overcome it all. I focused on the development of the brand and product, began to think more about the end consumer. And then everything gradually started to improve, ”the girl admits in an interview with L’Officiel.

In many ways, everything turned out thanks to Bella Hadid’s appearance in the top of Nensi Dojaka at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the first offline events after the quarantine. The designer approached the start of accepting applications for participation in the LVMH Prize in January with a solid baggage of celebrity clients. In addition to Hadid, this is actress Emma Corrin, who at the time was under scrutiny due to the release of the fourth season of the TV series “Crown”, “Girl of Hope” by Carey Mulligan and model Adwoa Aboa.

Louis Vuitton Executive Vice President and LVMH Prize Organizer Delphine Arnault, who, along with Stella McCartney, Kim Jones, Mark Jacobs and Virgil Abloh, selected Nancy Doyaka from among 1900 emerging designers from 110 countries, noted that she successfully coped with all the difficulties in the period of the pandemic. “I think we all saw a young brand with real growth potential,” explained Arnault. “These early ideas are very clear and we feel like she can pull the string to expand and develop the product through even more creative and potentially commercial ideas.”

However, Milk did not seem to have heard this speech. She so did not expect to receive the main prize (and even from the hands of the actress Isabelle Huppert) that after the announcement of her name she only shook her head and burst into tears. Still: the winner of the LVMH Prize gets € 300,000 for brand development, a year of mentoring from LVMH executives and designers from the conglomerate, and, most importantly, the excitement due to the prestige of the award and the names of past finalists. For example, in 2015 the competition was won by Simon Port Jacquemus, in 2017 by the creator of clothes with a crescent-shaped print, Marine Serre, and in 2019 by Tebe Magugu, who this year became a special guest of the legendary men’s exhibition Pitti Uomo.

The echoes of victory were not long in coming. Nensi Dojaka’s outfits are home to the most influential trio in today’s fashion – Dua Lipa, Zendea and Rihanna (the latter tried on the asymmetrical black dress, previously included in the list of the most popular goods on the Internet, according to Lyst). In addition, Milk was invited to host the first solo show at London Fashion Week. However, here, as well as in her interviews, the designer focused not on storytelling, but on the product: the models walked on the concrete floor against the background of an ordinary white screen.

Nensi Dojaka Spring / Summer 2022 © instagram.com/nensidojaka Nensi Dojaka Spring / Summer 2022 © instagram.com/nensidojaka Nensi Dojaka Spring / Summer 2022 © instagram.com/nensidojaka Nensi Dojaka Spring / Summer 2022 © instagram.com/nensidojaka Nensi Dojaka Spring / Summer 2022 © instagram.com/nensidojaka

The main thing that the September show was supposed to demonstrate was that Nancy Doyaka did not become the designer of one dress. In the spring-summer 2022 collection, she was inspired not by the grunge and sexy nineties, but by the romantic and light sixties, adding a few colorful accents and appliqués in the form of flowers. The designer skillfully works with references, fabrics and geometric bricolage techniques, but does not change the concept that he invented during his college days. Nensi Dojaka’s clothing redefines what an evening dress should be, allowing women to set the rules of the game for themselves.