WHO considers it premature to talk about more severe COVID with omicron – RBK

The organization receives data that those infected with the omicron strain carry COVID-19 more easily, but scientists do not yet have enough data to assert this.

Photo: Grzegorz Celejewski / Agencja Wyborcza / Reuters



The World Health Organization (WHO) is still in the process of collecting data on the course of the COVID-19 disease in people infected with the omicron strain, WHO expert Maria van Kerkhove said in an interview with CBS TV channel. So far, there is a tendency for a milder course of the disease, but experts have too little data for an unambiguous answer.

“Initial reports suggest that people with the omicron strain tend to get milder, but it’s too early to tell. The fact is that people must go through the full period of the disease (before recovery. – RBK). It may take several weeks before we really understand how many of these people will develop serious illness, ”she said.

At the same time, van Kerkhove noted that even if it turns out that after infection with the omicron strain of COVID-19, it proceeds more easily, you still need to act quickly to prevent the spread of the virus. She explained that some of those infected will nevertheless require hospitalization, which will mean an increase in the number of deaths.

“More hospitalizations can mean more deaths, and we do not want this to happen against the background of an already difficult situation with the spread of the delta strain,” said the expert.