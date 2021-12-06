WHO reported on the growth rate of the incidence of COVID-19 in the world – Gazeta.Ru

The World Health Organization (WHO) at its official website reported that the rate of incidence of coronavirus in the world remains very high.

As of 16:57 on December 3, 2021, there were 263,563,622 cases of coronavirus infection registered in the world. The daily incidence is again showing an upward trend and amounts to 653,682 new cases in 24 hours.

The number of people who died from the virus and its consequences was 5,232,562.

Earlier, WHO did not rule out that omicron could cause a severe form of COVID-19. Expert of the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria van Kerkhove statedthat initial data on the severity of coronavirus infection caused by the new omicron strain indicate a mild form of the disease, adding that it is too early to draw a final conclusion.

Also at WHO warnedthat it can take weeks to understand how contagious this variant of the coronavirus is. Also, scientists have to determine whether it causes a more severe course of the disease and how effective existing drugs and vaccines are against it.

It is noted that the organization has not received reports of deaths caused by the omicron. At the same time, due to the active spread of the new variant of the virus, scientists suggest that the omicron may cause more than half of new cases of COVID-19 in Europe in the next few months.