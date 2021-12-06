Why critics praise and scold Spielberg’s “West Side Story”

https://ria.ru/20211206/spielberg-1762015301.html

Reviews of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" have appeared on the web.

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. Reviews of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” have appeared on the web. The film tells about the confrontation between two gangs and the forbidden love between Maria (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort) – their loved ones are in different groups and against the relationship of teenagers in love. The film is based on the legendary musical by Leonard Bernstein. It was first shown on Broadway in 1957. Four years later, its film version was released. In 1962, she won an Oscar in ten nominations. The critics also liked the new adaptation of the famous story. She has a very high 97 percent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Only two journalists out of 61 wrote negative reviews, including Little White Lies author David Jenkins among those disappointed by Spielberg’s project. He did not notice the chemistry between the leading actors and did not approve of stylistic decisions. “This is a rare misfire for a director who has always been at the forefront of cinematic innovation,” says Jenkins. “The film may not outshine the ’61 version, but it’s a stunning production of Broadway classics,” said Alex Dowd, editor of the AV Club website. He also found a weak link in the production – Ansel Elgort became it. “He does not fully convey the reckless passion of his character,” the journalist shares his impressions. “Like many social media users, I had my doubts: I had no idea if I needed West Side Story until I saw it,” Stefina Zaharek writes in a review for TIME Magazine. She’s in awe of the movie. “No matter how much the tape is reworked, West Side Story remains a high-quality Hollywood fairy tale,” says Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt. “If you know the original picture well, then the new one will also seem interesting to you – watching it is like meeting an old friend again, who now looks completely different,” says Moira MacDonald from the Seattle Times. “Spielberg” will be released on December 9th.

2021

