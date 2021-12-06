will the coin reach $ 11,000 in the new year?

Ethereum, one of the largest cryptocurrencies currently, could reach $ 11,000 per coin by the end of the year. Experts say this.

Ethereum is the largest altcoin cryptocurrency, rivaling bitcoin in terms of national popularity and success in the crypto world. Experts say the coin could reach the $ 11,000 mark in the future, according to AMB Crypto.

Experts Compare Ethereum’s Growth To Bitcoin In 2017

The excitement around Ethereum increased when the coin hit an all-time high of $ 4,878 per coin in November. Experts say the coin mimics Bitcoin’s rise in 2017. However, today, December 6, the price of Ethereum fell to $ 4079.52.

In 2017, bitcoin went through a huge race, as a result of which its rate rose from $ 6,000 per coin to $ 19,000 in one month. This was 236%, according to AMB Crypto.

Ethereum’s growth may be approaching something similar. If we assume that the coin grows by 236%, then in the end its value will be about $ 11,000 per coin, experts say.

At the same time, ETH, Bitcoin dropped significantly this week, which is not at all a positive sign for the coin, according to The Motley Fool.

The future of Ethereum 2022: expert opinion

However, experts believe that the coin could have a bright future if it holds at the $ 4,000 level. According to Benzinga experts, this “will allow you to take the next step, and ETH will continue and possibly reach new all-time highs.”

Ethereum growth in 2021

Ether has overtaken Bitcoin as the king of cryptocurrencies with 530% yield this year, Fortune.com reports.

Ether has outpaced Bitcoin the most this year since the Ethereum network token launched in 2015 as an alternative to the original cryptocurrency.

Both cryptocurrencies have dropped from record highs set earlier this month. However, since December, Etherium is up about 530%, compared with doubling the value of Bitcoin, widening the gap between the two by more than 400%.

According to data from CoinMarketCap.com, Bitcoin’s market value is still nearly double the value of Ether at around $ 1.1 trillion.

Difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin

The biggest difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin is that the former is much more associated with ancillary cryptocurrency growth sectors. Including DeFi, dysfunctional tokens and so-called metaversion, said Stefan Wellett, CEO and co-founder of crypto platform FRNT Financial Inc.

“BTC seems to be more associated with global currency trends, inflation hedging, etc.,” he said, adding, “While ETH, at least in terms of current market perceptions, is associated more with the rise of crypto -subsectors “.

Ethereum is now being used for thousands of decentralized applications, which are experiencing a surge in popularity and use this year.

