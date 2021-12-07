10 celebrities who lost their entire fortune

Most of these celebrities spent their money as if their fame would last forever and they would always be in demand. Because of this, they lost everything and were left with nothing. Let’s see who they are?

Willie Nelson

American singer and actor, one of the most prominent representatives of country music, winner of many awards, including the Grammy and Recording Achievements.

Singer and actor Willie Nelson / Photo Abilenevisitors

In 1990, the US Internal Revenue Service seized most of Nelson’s assets after he discovered that his accountants had not paid taxes for years. The star’s debt amounted to $ 32 million, which after long negotiations decreased to 6 million dollars…

Shortly thereafter, he released his double album, “The IRS Tapes: Who’ll Buy My Memories?” The profits from the sale partially covered his debt. In the end, he sued his accountants and got out of debt in 1993.

Mc hammer

Singer Mc Hammer / Photo Тagsandchats

American rapper, later preacher and TV presenter Stanley Kirk Bjorel, known as MC Hammer, rose to fame in the 1990s. At the height of his musical career, he borrowed about $ 30 million to develop your own business. Despite the fact that his musical career was incomplete, he continued to spend large sums of money on his expensive lifestyle. Hammer paid 500,000 dollars per month for the encirclement of 200 people.

No wonder it went bankrupt. In 1996, his debt amounted to $ 13 million… 10 years later, the Internal Revenue Service said Hammer still owes them 700,000 dollars as reverse tax. He replied via social networks that he had already paid all his debts and even received a receipt.

Nicolas Cage

Actor Nicolas Cage / Photo Wikimedia Commons

The famous American actor Nicolas Cage did not like to pay taxes. Despite being one of the most paid actors, Cage avoided paying taxes, especially on the few houses he owned. Of course, the star claims that it was not his fault, and that it was the head of his business who did not pay taxes.

But the appointed director assured that Cage was too carried away by expensive purchases. He bought 15 houses, 22 vehicles, art and exotic items, including dinosaur skull per 276,000 dollars… The actor owed so much taxes that he had to sell part of his property.

Michael Jackson

Singer Michael Jackson / Photo Megkig

Yes, this list includes the “king of pop” Michael Jackson. Trouble began in the mid-90s when he was first accused of child corruption. From that moment on, his career began to slow down compared to the 80s, he began to borrow money here and there.

In addition, his annual expenses for $ 30 million exceeded his earning opportunities. When he died, he was in debt $ 500 million.

Burt Reynolds

Actor Burt Reynolds / Photo People

Movie star Burt Reynolds was homeless in 2011. His Florida home was seized by a bank he owes 1.2 million for a mortgage…

The actor had a difficult divorce from Loney Anderson, which was accompanied by allegations of abuse and fraud. In the process, it turned out that Reynolds had 10 million dollars debts that have accumulated due to improper investments.

Lauryn Hill

Singer Lauryn Hill / Photo Getty Images

American neosoul singer, former lead singer of The Fugees, who won 8 Grammy awards by the age of 25.

Lauryn Hill became famous at the age of 21. She has sold roughly 8 million copies of her only solo album, Lauryn Hill’s Wrong Teaching. Shortly after being awarded the Grammy, she dropped out of the public eye.

In 2012, she served a 3-month sentence in prison for tax evasion. She owes about 1 million dollars for income earned during their career. During her time in prison, she repaid the debt.

Mike Tyson

Boxer Mike Tyson / Photo ABCnews

The king of boxing rings Mike Tyson was very inept with his money. He spent all his fortune in $ 300 million, in particular on Roll Royce, Harleys, Ferrari, Gold Baths and Bengal Tigers for $ 2.2 million… Three white Bengal tigers cost him almost $ 1,500 per dayrequired for maintenance and feeding.

After all this insane spending, he filed for bankruptcy in 2003, owing $ 10 million to the IRS.

Kevin Bacon and Keira Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Keira Sedgwick / Photo People

The celebrity couple went bankrupt in 2008. They became the victims of the notorious fraudster Bernie Madoff, who lured millions of dollars from many people. But Bacon and his wife were two of his most famous clients.

They did not disclose how much they actually lost, but it was clear that this was the bulk of their savings.

Wesley snipes

Actor Wesley Snipes / Photo Superstarsbio

Actor Wesley Snipes is one of the most high-profile tax evasion defendants in modern history. Not only did he not pay taxes for several years, but he also submitted false data in his tax returns. Snipes was sentenced to 3 years in prison and released in 2013.

Kim Basinger

Actress Kim Basinger / Photo Web24.news

The actress, who has captivated thousands of men’s hearts, has made some bad financial decisions. In 1989 for $ 20 million she acquired the whole city of Braselton, Georgia. Kim wanted to turn it into a tourist attraction. Based on the fact that it was a very insignificant and unknown city, her plan failed. As a result, she had to sell most of the city.

Also Basinger had to pay $ 9 million the film company that filed a lawsuit against her for failing to fulfill her verbal obligations to star in the movie “Helena’s Boxing.” After sentencing, she filed for bankruptcy, appealed and returned $ 3.8 million.