5 best roles of Leonardo DiCaprio

The Internet community is now in full swing discussing the role of old Leo DiCaprio in the new film “Killers of the Flower Moon”. It all started with the fact that the network published the first frame of the picture, where Leo sits at a table with Lily Gladstone and looks somewhere up.

Most likely, this frame would not have gone viral if the New York Post had not tweeted “Leonardo DiCaprio is completely unrecognizable in the new film.” The thing is that Leo is very much like himself there, which was quickly noticed by users of social networks and accused the newspaper of being clickbait.

It is worth noting that Killers of the Flower Moon is a project by Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, based on the novel of the same name by David Grann. The film is set in the 1920s in Oklahoma, when in the pursuit of oil, indigenous people of America began to be brutally killed. For the investigation of this case, employees of the FBI structure, still young at that time, undertook.

Killer of the Flower Moon is due out on the Apple TV streaming platform, and while we wait for the release, let’s remember the best roles of Leonardo DiCaprio in his career.

1. “Catch Me If You Can” – Frank Abagnale Jr.

This is a story about the skillful deceiver Frank Abagnale, who before his adulthood managed to work as a hospital chief physician, a lawyer and even a pilot for the Pan American company.

Frank professionally falsifies documents, travels to cities and makes big money from his scams. All this is extremely disliked by FBI agent Karl Hanratty, who has only one goal in front of his eyes – to catch a young fraudster.

“Catch Me If You Can”

2. “Isle of the Damned” – Teddy Daniels

Before you – one of the darkest films by Martin Scorsese, in which Leonardo DiCaprio got the role of Marshal Teddy Daniels. Together with his partner Chuck Oul, he goes to investigate a complicated case on Shatter Island, where Ashcliff Hospital for criminals suffering from mental disorders is located.

There, Daniels is faced with unforeseen problems and slowly goes crazy.

“Shutter Island”

3. “The Beginning” – Cobb

Christopher Nolan’s film-labyrinth “Inception” tells about the professional spy Cobb, who penetrates the subconscious of people through dreams and gets them the information they need.

One day he gets a special task – not to steal an idea, but to implement it. And in the minds of the son of a powerful energy tycoon. Cobb willingly goes to work, not even suspecting what awaits him ahead.

“Start”

4. The Wolf of Wall Street – Jordan Belfort

This time, DiCaprio played the financial broker Jordan Belfort, who at one time rose very high, operating on Wall Street. He began his first steps towards success at an investment bank that closed after the Dow Jones index collapsed.

Then the guy went to an office that sold small shares, and immediately made success there, showing his charisma and ability to manipulate people. After a while, Belfort, together with his friend Donnie, opened a company and began to make really big money.

Then the rapid success hit a young businessman in the head, and he began to hang out to the fullest, spending money on the wind and substances. However, at some point, FBI officers began to take an interest in his wealth, from whom it is very difficult to hide.

“The wolf of Wall Street”

5. “The Survivor” – Hugh Glass

For his role in “The Survivor” Leo received the first “Oscar”, which he was waiting for throughout his career. To do this, he had not only to engage in a fight with an angry bear, but also to get inside the horse in order to hide in it from the cold.

The film is based on the memoirs of a real-life hunter, Hugh Glass, who decided to survive at all costs in order to take revenge on his offenders.