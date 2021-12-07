A new release of VideoMost 9.0 has been released – a messenger with video conferencing and AI, which replaces MS Teams

The Russian company Spirit, the developer of the VideoMost software video conferencing server with client applications for PCs (Windows, Mac, Linux, web) and mobile phones (iOS, Android), has released a new release of VideoMost 9.0, which combines the convenience of familiar messengers and business-level video conferencing. The functionality is available both from a native application and from a browser with WebRTC support.

Leading positions of VideoMost in Russia and the world

According to the results of independent analytics of TAdviser, as of November 2021, the VideoMost product from 2014 to 2021 ranks No. 1 in Russia in terms of the number of paid implementations in the Russian Federation, ahead of all competitors in terms of the number of videoconferencing projects implemented in Russia.

Andrey Sviridenko, Chairman of the Board of SPIRIT and VideoMost, comments: “On the international market, VideoMost is licensed in the form of an SDK, on ​​the basis of which SPIRIT’s foreign clients create their own video services. Therefore, VideoMost does not participate in the Gartner Quadrants, our customers do it. Spirit communication engines have been licensed by such world leaders as Apple, Adobe, Samsung, Microsoft, Poly, Broadsoft (acquired by Cisco), Avaya, Huawei, NEC, Oracle, AT&T, BT, Jio, Korea Telecom, Mavenir, Viber and others, and thanks to them Spirit products are used by more than one billion people in 100 countries of the world and more than 50 telecom operators ”.

Replacing Teams

VideoMost 9.0 is the first full-fledged and safe domestic alternative to MS Teams for Russian government and corporate customers. In the new release of VideoMost 9.0, the picture has become even clearer thanks to the use of artificial intelligence technologies to automatically improve the video quality and the bandwidth used.

VideoMost 9.0 is installed in an organization’s infrastructure and can work autonomously in a closed organization network without access to the Internet. All information is under the control of the customer – its own video conferencing server processes and stores all data within the company, and not in the cloud, and centralized administration provides protection against unauthorized access.

Simultaneously with the integration of its own messenger, which Spirit was developed as a separate mobile product TeamSpirit a couple of years ago, VideoMost 9.0 is integrated with several other domestic secure corporate messengers.

Corporate messengers and video conferencing

As a result of the integration of VideoMost 9.0 with the Roschat messenger of the Informtechnika group of companies, all secure corporate communications are combined into a single application. Thanks to this, Informtekhnika’s clients, including the Residences of the President of the Russian Federation, Government House, RJ, Rosatom, FCS, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, etc., can use domestic software for corporate communications and not depend on foreign vendors, political or economic sanctions.

VideoMost 9.0 is also already integrated with the protected corporate messenger ViPNet Connect by Infotex. VipNet is the leader of the Russian information security market.

Another integration is VideoMost 9.0 and the Dialog Express corporate messenger, which is part of the Sberbank ecosystem and is designed for large corporate clients.

VideoMost 9.0 is also already integrated with the system of automatic recording of video conferences from the MDG based on speech recognition and AI. Using the integration of VideoMost and MDG allows you to optimize the process of documenting online meetings, dramatically reduces the time for preparing meeting minutes and simplifies the search for the necessary information for re-viewing and analysis.

Everything for the digital workplace in the office and remotely

The interface of mobile applications for iOS and Android in VideoMost 9.0 has been completely redesigned and updated (see screenshots below). Now it is the usual list of contacts, chats, groups in the messenger in combination with a conference planner, a list of upcoming video meetings, access to the history of past events, etc. Also, the user authorization process has been simplified and the ability to simultaneously log in from multiple devices has been added. At the same time, the synchronization of the history of correspondence in all chats on all platforms is ensured. This ensures a seamless workflow with access to team chats with a history of all discussions and transferred files from any device from any location. The functionality of the messenger in VideoMost 9.0 is not only personal and group chats, but also the ability to connect external chat bots that are integrated with artificial intelligence platforms.

In the new release, video communication has become even more convenient

Along with the expansion of the messenger functionality in the new release, video communication has become even more convenient – everything that VideoMost users are used to has been preserved and improved:

Large videoconferencing

Collaborate on documents and files

Electronic drawing board

Polls and polls

CDN broadcasts

Scheduling, member rights management, moderation

Integration with videoconferencing equipment (Poly, Cisco, Avaya, Huawei, Yealink, etc.) via SIP / BFCP and H.323 / H239 protocols

Federation and cascading of servers.

Work on Russian OS and processors

VideoMost server runs on Linux and supports all popular versions, including Russian OS Astra Linux, Alt Linux, RedOS, etc. VideoMost client applications also run on Linux.

During testing, the compatibility and correct operation of VideoMost on domestic Baikal-M processors was confirmed.

Record video conferencing performance on ARM

VideoMost is the only video conferencing server integrated on the Kunpeng ARM processor for Huawei servers. A joint solution with Huawei is the most cost-effective video conferencing system for on-premises systems, since Supports up to 6000 simultaneous connections (video ports) on 1 server.

Time-tested partnerships

One of the important partners in the Russian market is Rostelecom, which for 7 years has been providing its own SaaS and PaaS video conferencing service based on VideoMost for many of its government and corporate clients.