A teenager was detained near Yaroslavl on suspicion of making explosives

Security officials detained in the Yaroslavl region a 16-year-old anarchist who called for “direct action” actions against the authorities. This was reported by the Investigative Committee and the FSB. RIA Novosti, 07.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 7 – RIA Novosti. Security officials detained in the Yaroslavl region a 16-year-old anarchist who called for “direct action” actions against the authorities. This was reported by the Investigative Committee and the FSB. “A criminal case has been initiated against a 16-year-old resident of the Rybinsk District of the Yaroslavl Region, suspected of part 1 of article 223.1 of the Criminal Code (” Illegal manufacture, storage of explosives “) and part 1 of article 222.1 of the Criminal Code (” Illegal possession of a firearm weapons and ammunition “)”, – says the release of the Investigative Committee. According to the investigation, until December 5, the suspect was in closed chats in the telegram, where he called for attacks on the authorities. To implement the plan, the teenager at his home in the village of Kamenki made explosives – they seized it. As the FSB clarified, the young man was also found with a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition. “The detainee planned to commit high-profile actions aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in the region,” the special service notes, without disclosing the detainee’s plans in detail. in the pre-trial detention center for the duration of the investigation. RIA Novosti does not yet have any defense comments.

