Alex Rodriguez took his gifts from Jennifer Lopez

Alexa Rodriguez shocked. The fact is that the other day Alex posted a new photo on Instagram. He captured himself sitting on the body of a car, which is very similar to the one he gave to his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez… Taking a closer look, everyone realized: this is not just a red Porsche, similar to the car that Lopez presented to him on the occasion of her 50th birthday in 2019. Rodriguez posed in the background on the very same car, with the same license plates! It turns out that he took his gift back. And this angered many of Alex’s fans. One of them, for example, wrote in his comment that Alex, apparently, has no idea about the rules of decency: he took the gift from Lopez and does not even try to hide how pleased he is with himself …

However, perhaps, in fact, everything is not so bad. Perhaps Alex just overdid it a little trying to prove to everyone that he was not in the least hurt by the fact that Lopez left him. And he is supposedly completely happy without her. Recently, for example, he published a post in which he tried to convince everyone that everything is fine with him and he does not regret anything. Apparently, for the same purpose, a couple of weeks ago, he almost ruined Jennifer’s romantic vacation with Ben Affleck, with whom she reunited after breaking up with Alex. Then he did not think of anything better than to follow his ex-fiancee and her new boyfriend to Saint-Tropez and rent a yacht there, like her. And then ride a water scooter on board Lopez’s yacht, and even in an embrace with a sexy blonde Melanie Coolins, whom he took with him on a cruise.