Biden will talk to Zelensky after talks with Putin

Presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation after talks between the American leader and Russian President Vladimir … RIA Novosti, 07.12.2021

KIEV, December 7 – RIA Novosti. Presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation after the talks between the American leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the press service of the Ukrainian head of state’s office said on Tuesday following his conversation with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Putin and Biden will hold talks via video link on Tuesday … Earlier, Zelensky said that he spoke with Blinken before the talks between Putin and Biden, the parties agreed to continue to act “together and in a coordinated manner.” The State Department said that Blinken and Zelensky discussed a settlement in Donbass and the “restoration of sovereignty” of Ukraine over Crimea. “Zelensky held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. In anticipation of the planned talks … positions on key issues … It was also agreed to hold a telephone conversation between Zelensky and Biden after negotiations between the presidents of the United States and Russia, “the press service said. borders of Ukraine. “The President thanked for the strong support from the United States, which systematically draw the attention of the world community to Russian military activities near the Ukrainian border and consolidate the efforts of democratic countries to prevent escalation … the importance of strengthening cooperation in the security sphere, which would help to curb aggressive behavior on the part of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, “the message says. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of the West and Ukraine of” aggressive actions “, stating that it does not threaten anyone or anyone. is not going to attack, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously noted that Western statements about “Russian aggression” and the opportunity to help Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. sides of Russia at the borders of Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

2021

