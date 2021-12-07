Founder and CEO of the Chinese currency Zhangpeng Zhao recently announced that the currency hopes to become a registered service provider in the UK within six months.

The company plans to build its business in the country six months after the FCA warned that Binance was operating in the UK without a permit.

In June of this year, UK regulators were told to remove the ads and make it clear on its website that exchanges are not allowed to offer their goods and services in the country.

Benzhou has since owned several former UK investigators and several hundred fulfilling commitments, Zhao said, disclosing the extent to which exchange is supporting the UK office.

As a result of the exchange plans to operate in the UK, in organizational structures, product proposals, internal processes and working methods with regulators, he said.

The company said it wanted to continue to establish a UK presence and serve UK users in a fully licensed and fully compliant manner.

The Approval FCA will allow the exchange to offer products such as futures and derivatives in the UK.

In August, a financial watcher confirmed its position, arguing that Binance was unable to effectively monitor. If so, Zhao’s company could create a separate entity called Binance UK, similar to the one in the United States, and draw attention to the FCA’s concern that Binance does not have a designated headquarters.

The FCA’s announcement was one of the first warnings Benzhou received from regulators around the world, prompting Zhao to take a more proactive approach to the company’s compliance strategy.