Birthday of the most profitable actress: filmgourmand – LiveJournal

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson celebrates her 37th birthday on November 22nd. Scarlett was born in the New York borough of Manhattan. Scarlett’s father, architect Karsten Olaf Johansson, has Swedish-Danish roots. The mother of the actress, Melanie Sloan, comes from a Jewish family originating from Poland and the Russian Empire. Scarlett’s parents divorced when she was 13 years old. Scarlett stayed with her mother. Therefore, when asked about ethnicity, she calls herself Jewish, but at the same time has US and Danish citizenship.

Match Point. Directed by Woody Allen, 2005. Film rating – 9.006; 163rd place in the Golden Thousand.

A large role in the upbringing of Scarlett was played by her grandmother, Dorothy Sloan. It was she, the school teacher, who instilled in the girl a love of art. And thanks to her 7-year-old grandmother, Scarlett was offered to appear in commercials. However, the future actress did not like this occupation. But already at the age of 8, she began attending classes at the acting studio of the Institute of Theater and Cinema of Lee Strasberg and soon entered the professional stage in the play “Sophistry”. True, her role included only two lines, but her stage partner was 24-year-old Ethan Hawke, shortly before that was recognized as a movie star after his role in the film by Peter Weir “Dead Poets Society“And at the age of 9, Scarlett has already played her first role in the full-length feature film” North “directed by Rob Reiner.

The person who was not there. Directed by Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, 2001. Film rating – 8.825; 208th place in the Golden Thousand.

For her 37th birthday, Scarlett Johansson has 47 feature films in her filmography. 4 films of them were included in Golden Thousand… Thanks to this indicator and her beauty, Scarlett Johansson is included in the list The 100 Most Beautiful and Sexiest Actresses of the World Cinema, compiled by FilmGourmand…

Prestige. Directed by Christopher Nolan, 2006. Film rating – 8,510; 320th place in the Golden Thousand.

According to Marie Claire magazine “Today, Scarlett is snapped up – she brings an element of healthy sex to smart cinema, and her reputation as an actress respected by an intellectual into blockbusters. Woody Allen (one who doesn’t respect anyone, including himself). They both live in New York, and as a kind neighbor, she allows Allen to film her in his comedies without the astronomical fees due to the superstar. “

The Avengers. Director Joss Whedon, 2012. Film rating – 7,940; 812th place in the Golden Thousand.

According to the calculations of the American news agency NASH, a kind of Forbes, only for cinema, Scarlett Johansson can be called the “most profitable” Actress in world cinema. Profitable in the sense that the total box office collection of films with her participation – $ 14,978,385,964 – ranks 8th in the world. Only 7 actors score higher, but they are all men.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Directed by Woody Allen, 2008.

Today, on the birthday of the wonderful Actress, we want to remind fans of her work with shots from the best films with her participation.