Bitcoin Corrects and Funds Bet on Ethereum

The Bitcoin situation remains extremely interesting: after Saturday’s “strait” there was an instant rebound, after which the quotes were locked in the flag, which then transformed into a triangle.

So far, the situation looks rather pessimistic for the bulls. The most likely scenario seems to be the withdrawal of shortists who have opened positions near the level of $ 50 thousand per coin, and further downward movement. A confirmation of the drop in quotations will be a price drop below $ 46.5 thousand.

It’s hard not to notice that Ethereum is doing better than many other assets. It’s all about the large-scale upgrade expected in 2022 (transition to PoS), within which the token burning mechanism was already implemented in August of this year. At the moment, more than 1 million native tokens of the network have been withdrawn from circulation from about 119 million.About half of all 12 thousand coins that appear daily are burned, as a result of which some researchers believe that ETH is becoming a more deflationary asset than BTC. For example, the Australian University estimates that inflation on the Etherium network is half that of Bitcoin: 0.98% versus 1.99%. Thus, in addition to its functionality as a fuel for applications launched on the Ethereum network, ETH also becomes a “store of value”. In other words, after the start of recovery processes, ETH has every chance to grow at a faster pace. Apparently, many people think so: the volume of token in fund portfolios in November increased by 5.4%, to $ 16.7 billion, while AUM on BTC decreased by 9.8%, to $ 48.5 billion.

Forecast from the xCritical analytical center