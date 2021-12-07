Buterin published a roadmap for the development of Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin published a “likely roadmap” for the development of Ethereum, according to which, using the ZK-Rollups technology, the network will be able to increase scalability, while remaining reliable and resistant to censorship.

According to Buterin, blockchain networks are prone to low decentralization due to high throughput (frequent generation of large blocks). Therefore, only a few nodes are fully involved in their production.

Implementing Rollups on the Ethereum Network

To solve this problem, the founder of Ethereum suggests using Rollups. It improves the efficiency of block validation, but does not solve the problem of centralized block generation. According to Buterin, there are two possible options: either everyone will switch to one Rollup, or network activity will be distributed among several solutions.

For the first case, it is necessary to implement sharding at the first level of Ethereum. In this case, the blockchain must be able to store all the data of the dominant solution, distributing it among its segments.

“We get a world in which the production of blocks is centralized, their verification is based on the principle of lack of trust [trustless] and decentralized, and censorship is still prevented. Block producers have to process a huge number of transactions, so it is difficult to enter this market, but they do not have the ability to push invalid blocks, “concluded Buterin.

Script without Rollups

If none of the Rollups projects can capture most of the Ethereum network activity, then the system will be represented by several independent blockchains. For example, how it is implemented in the Cosmos ecosystem. Cross-chain bridges will provide the connection between these segments.

“It seems that this approach will allow us to get everything: decentralized validation, reliable protection against censorship and even distributed block production, since all Rollups are small and easy to start operations in them. But decentralization of block production may prove short-lived due to the possibility of cross-domain MEV, ”wrote the founder of Ethereum.

Buterin explained that the architecture with the simultaneous generation of blocks “in multiple domains” creates opportunities for arbitration. There is also a risk that the same people will control the production of blocks on all domains.

Possible solutions here could be a “block mining auction mechanism”, the implementation of “censorship-resistant bypass channels” in Rollups, or a combination of both. All proposals are for PBS mainnet implementation.

Buterin stressed that the ETH blockchain is open to all options as its roadmap is focused on Rollups. Therefore, its supporters “do not need to choose the winners.” But this technology will require “years of rework and audits.”

Recall that on December 9, the Arrow Glacier hard fork will take place on the Ethereum network, during which the activation of the “difficulty bomb” will be postponed until May 2022.