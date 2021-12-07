Chris Hemsworth revealed who made his birthday happy

Few believed in the happy ending of the love story between Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Women too spoiled the attention of the handsome Thor, and his wife turned out to be seven years older, but the couple have been together for 11 years.

Nevertheless, on his Instagram, Hemsworth devoted an entire post not to his wife at all. On his 38th birthday, he showed who made him happy. They turned out to be the children of Chris and Elsa.

9-year-old daughter India and 7-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan gave dad an incredible cake, which was decorated with an icy ocean, a fondant surfer and a kaleidoscope of colorful splashes. The beloved children made this culinary masterpiece themselves.

“Had a great day with my family and managed to eat 75% of this amazing cake my kids baked. This is a real giant sweet happiness. I love you all! ” – he wrote.

Pataky followed her husband’s example and made her own slideshow, in which she posted several joint photos with Hemsworth and a photo of the actor sleeping with his children.

“Happy birthday to my beloved husband! Many more years of laughter and happiness, ”wrote Pataki.

