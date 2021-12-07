Chubais predicted a large-scale transformation of the Russian economy in 30 years – RBK

The current generation was lucky to catch a digital transformation, now the next step is the energy revolution, Anatoly Chubais believes. In his opinion, the transformation of the economy will affect every resident of the country.

Anatoly Chubais

(Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBC)



In the next 30 years, the Russian economy will go through a period of large-scale transformation that will affect everyone and all types of business. Anatoly Chubais, the special presidential envoy for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals, said this at the Open Innovations forum, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, the upcoming changes are comparable to those that have occurred in the information sphere over the past decades, only now the energy sector will become the main events.

“I believe that we are now one step away from the beginning of a process of exactly the same scale, only not in information, but in energy. In energy, it seems to me, at the same time – in the next 30 years – a radical revision of all basic principles will take place. And I will emphasize that this is not only about the electric power industry, which is dear to me, but about industry, transport, agriculture, construction, and everyday life, ”Chubais said.

He believes that the changes will not be cosmetic, but fundamental. “This will change the life of each of us, it will change almost any business,” Chubais promised.

“Everyone has energy, but in Russia it is not just one of the sectors, it is the spine of the national economy: 20% of GDP, 40% of federal budget revenues, 60% of exports. This is generally serious, ”he warned.