Cinema for New Year’s Mood: “The Family Man”

The 2000 film “The Family Man” has long become a classic in collections of Christmas and New Year films. And the point is not only that the events unfold in it just on Christmas Eve, but that it is this time that is traditionally considered the most magical. At the end of the year, it is customary to analyze the past 12 months or even more, so in this case, the intersections with Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Story” are not accidental. The main character named Jack, played by Nicolas Cage, is a black Santa in an ordinary grocery store. He is Destiny, a fabulous omnipotent being who can turn events back (which he, in fact, does). Fate (or a ghost) shows Jack what his life could be like if he had stayed with his beloved Kate a few years ago. Moreover, according to Santa, despite the fact that Jack is used to luxury, he could also like that version of life.

In the early 2000s, Nicolas Cage’s career was on the rise. In addition to “Family Man”, the actor appeared in the action “Gone in 60 Seconds”, in 2001 he played in the drama “Captain Corelli’s Choice”, in 2002 he could be seen, in particular, in the military drama “Windwalkers” and in 2004, he starred in the super-successful Disney adventure film “National Treasure.” Few people know, but for the role of Jack Campbell in “Family Man” director Brett Retner initially considered John Travolta – he did not grow together, which made it possible to try his luck at the casting of Cage.

By the way, critics liked the film much less than viewers: on the review aggregator, its rating is 53% out of 100 possible. The viewer rating on IMDB (the largest English-language base of movies and TV series) is 6.8 out of 10 (with 107 thousand voters).