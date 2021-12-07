cinemas refused to rent “Yolok-8”

The four largest cinema chains in Russia – the combined “Cinema Park” and “Formula Kino”, “Karo”, “Kinomax” and “Cinema Star” – refused to take the New Year film “Yolki-8” into their repertoire. Writes about this “Kommersant”.

The reason for this, according to sources of the publication in the film market, was the too short interval between offline and online premieres of the film. The fact is that the film’s producers have scheduled an online premiere on the ivi platform on December 30, while the film will start in cinemas on December 16. The networks questioned the commercial potential of the project. The distributors declare that they are ready to show the picture, provided it is released on ivi no earlier than six weeks later.

Back in 2020, the film chains warned distributors that they would not release “anything where there is no” window “between offline and online premieres in eight weeks.” However, the creators of Yolok-8 did not agree on a new approach with cinemas, said a source at the film market.

“Yolki” is a long-term franchise of Timur Bekmambetov’s Bazelevs film company, coming out in the New Year. After the seventh series, Bekmambetov left “Yolok” and now carries out “general artistic direction”. The project was picked up by the ivi production team, which became a co-investor of the eighth part. The film was made in a matter of months – the partners announced the start of filming only in August. The director was Anton Bogdanov, the actor of the previous parts of the franchise.