drop by 20% – Auto Review

For the fifth month in a row, sales of new cars in Russia continue to decline: according to the Association of European Businesses, the November result was 125 thousand cars (excluding Mercedes, BMW and Mini brands, which provide their statistics only once a quarter), which is 20, 4% less than a year earlier. Strong market growth in the first half of the year, due to difficulties in the same period last year due to strict covid restrictions, gave way to a protracted decline: over the past eleven months, buyers found 1 million 439 thousand cars, that is, an advantage relative to the total sales volume from January to November 2020- it is now only 6.9%.

According to the AEB forecast, even in December, despite the traditional pre-New Year sales growth, one should not count on positive dynamics, so the overall annual results in comparison with 2020 may turn out to be very modest. Moreover, in the first months of next year, the Russian market is unlikely to recover amid production cuts, semiconductor shortages, logistics problems and growing dealer margins, and the electric vehicle segment may be particularly hard hit by the abolition of the zero import duty, coupled with the entry into force of the Government Decree. which implies an almost ninefold increase in the rate of utilization fee for such machines.

For the fourth month in a row, Lada Vesta has been the most popular model on the market, and the cheaper Grant, which has suffered more from the shortage of microchips, still has not been able to close the gap. Together with them, two Toyota (RAV4 and Camry) were again in the top ten, and Renault Logan and twin liftbacks Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Rapid continue to lose ground, giving way to Duster and the rapidly gaining popularity Haval Jolion. And in general, among manufacturers from more or less noticeable players in the Russian passenger car market, only the Chinese brands Haval, Chery and Geely can boast of an increase, as well as Mitsubishi, which demonstrated positive dynamics largely due to the fact that in November last year it did not have time move away after a sharp drop in sales at the start of the pandemic.

Sales of cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in November 2021 (compared to November 2020)

Top 25 most popular cars in Russia in November 2021 (compared to November 2020)