ECHR bans Poland from expelling migrants back to Belarus | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has banned Poland from expelling migrants back to Belarus who are already on Polish territory and have applied to the judicial authority. “In most of the applications, the plaintiffs stated that they were on Polish territory and asked not to be expelled to Belarus. The court applied Rule 39 (of the ECHR regulations. – Ed.) and ruled that the applicants cannot be expelled from Poland if they are actually on Polish territory, “the press service of the ECHR said in a statement released on Monday, December 6.

The press service clarified that from August 20 to December 3, the ECHR received 47 applications for the application of interim measures from 198 migrants. At the same time, in 44 applications the applicants indicated that they were on the territory of Poland and were asking for international protection. Another appeal was filed against Latvia and two against Lithuania. Interim measures have not yet been applied for the applications that were filed against the Baltic states.

On the whole, the court granted 43 applications out of 47. In some of them, the ECHR also ruled to provide migrants with food, water and the necessary medical care.

Migration crisis provoked by Lukashenka

For several weeks now, thousands of migrants have been trying to cross the Belarusian border and enter the EU. Brussels accuses Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately bringing in massive migrants from crisis regions to Minsk for their further transfer to the EU in order to destabilize the situation in the West. In an attempt to stop migrants, Belarus’ neighboring EU countries have erected barbed wire fences on their eastern borders.

According to the European Commission, almost eight thousand migrants have already moved to the European Union through Belarus since the beginning of the year. Of these, almost 4,300 penetrated into Lithuania, about 3,200 – into Poland and more than 400 – into Latvia.

On December 2, new EU sanctions came into force against those involved in the delivery of migrants to Belarus for their further transfer to the West.

