ECHR bans sending migrants who have entered Poland back to Belarus

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has banned the deportation of migrants who have already entered Poland back to Belarus, follows from the decision published on the court’s website.

In the period from 20 August to 3 December 2021, the ECHR examined a total of 47 applications filed by 198 applicants, asking them to ensure their safe stay in the territory of the European Union.

Most of the complaints – 44 – were filed against Poland, two more – against Latvia, one – against Lithuania.

“In most of the applications, where the applicants claimed that they were in Poland and asked not to be sent back to Belarus, the court applied rule 39 and ruled that the applicants should not be expelled from Poland if they really were on the territory of this country,” says in a court order.

The ECHR also asked Warsaw to admit lawyers to thirty-two Afghan citizens who are on the Belarusian-Polish border. In some cases, Strasbourg demanded that migrants be provided with food, water, clothing, medical care or temporary shelter.

The migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland escalated in early November 2021. By December, the number of refugees there decreased: the spontaneous camps disappeared, the Belarusian authorities placed some of the migrants in the logistics center. About a thousand of those who arrived left Belarus, flying back to Iraq.

The EU countries accuse the Lukashenka regime of being behind the migration crisis at the border. On December 2, the European Union introduced the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus. The restrictions included 17 individuals and 11 organizations, including the Belavia airline and the state production association Belorusneft. Similar measures were taken by the US Treasury Department.