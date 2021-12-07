Gas fell victim to natural selection – Newspaper Kommersant No. 222 (7184) dated 07.12.2021

Gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities in November, which is cold for Europe, reached its maximum level over the past five years – 11.2 billion cubic meters. Given the current daily rate of extraction, gas reserves may not be sufficient until the end of the heating season, especially if it is cold in Europe. However, analysts are more cautious in assessing reserves – they should be sufficient even with a moderate increase in the rate of selection.

Gas withdrawal from European storages in November 2021 and the first four days of December, according to AGSI, reached a record level in the history of observations – 11.2 billion cubic meters (see graph), last year withdrawal in November amounted to 8.5 billion cubic meters. The previous record for the selection was recorded in November 2016 – about 11.28 billion cubic meters.

As of December 4, Europe’s underground storage facilities are 66.78% filled, or about 69 billion cubic meters. This is about 22 billion cubic meters less than a year earlier, and 18 billion cubic meters less than the average over the past five years. For comparison: in mid-April, when the previous withdrawal season ended, there were approximately 30.5 billion cubic meters in storage. If the withdrawal continues during the winter at a November pace, then the stocks in the storage facilities will go far below this mark. In practice, this means that in March, the ability to cover consumption peaks with UGS facilities may be reduced.

Since November 22, Gazprom’s key storage facilities on the continent – Reden and Jemgum in Germany, Haidach in Austria, Bergermeer in the Netherlands – have been working on extraction, pumping gas only on weekends when demand for gas decreases. According to Gazprom’s estimates, as of December 4, about a quarter (23.4%) of the volume of gas injected this year has already been taken out of all underground gas storage facilities in Europe.

The sharp increase in withdrawal from UGS facilities in this November is associated not only with a cold snap (this November turned out to be colder than the average long-term values), but also with an increase in gas prices. As a result, consumers have to lift gas from storage facilities, since they are unable to purchase it at current prices. On December 6, futures for January 2022 on the Dutch TTF increased by 1.4%, to € 90.74 per 1 MW • h, or about $ 1,150 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters. The day-ahead price increased on the Dutch TTF by 0.74%, to € 89.964 per 1 MW • h ($ 1.14 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters).

Gas sales by Gazprom to Europe are likely to decline due to high prices, pumping through four main export routes – Nord Stream, Turkish Stream to Europe, through Poland and Ukraine, according to Platts estimates, in November amounted to 10 , 1 billion cubic meters is the minimum value for 2021.

Exports through Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline are still extremely low – the Russian monopoly still orders at daily auctions only a third of the proposed capacity – about 31 million cubic meters per day; in November, 1.14 billion cubic meters were delivered via this route. The Nord Stream is loaded on a priority basis, transit through Ukraine reaches 110 million cubic meters per day – these are the maximum contractual obligations of the Russian company, but additional volumes are not booked. Transit through Belarus is also decreasing, less than 1 billion cubic meters were delivered through the Turkish Stream in a month.

At the same time, Gazprom still does not offer additional volumes of gas on its electronic trading floor this week, which could increase the supply on the market.

According to Dmitry Marinchenko from Fitch, in just the last month about 10 billion cubic meters of gas were withdrawn from European UGS facilities, usually during this period about 7 billion cubic meters are taken from UGS facilities. “Under normal weather conditions and a moderate increase in the rate of selection due to the seasonal factor, the current volumes should be enough, problems will begin if the weather turns out to be cooler than usual, and suppliers, including Russia, will not be able to dramatically increase supplies,” he suggests …

Tatiana Woodpecker