Goodbye, shrimp – Newspaper Kommersant No. 222 (7184) dated 12/07/2021

On December 6, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that in response to tougher US and EU sanctions against local companies, Minsk would expand the list of goods prohibited from import from “unfriendly countries” that initiated the sanctions. Specific products were not named. The Russian consumer is well aware of this counter-sanctions scheme: we have been observing its consequences in the form of the absence of European cheese, fruits and seafood on store shelves since the fall of 2014.

It is ironic that it was Belarus in the early years of the counter-sanctions to ease their burden on Russian citizens as best she could by organizing a gray or even black re-export of goods of European origin. At that moment, a meme about “Belarusian shrimps” was born, an unusual Belarusian cheese appeared in stores, cut by weight and wrapped in a faceless white package, and trucks with Belarusian apples, which tasted indistinguishable from Polish ones, pulled across the border. Belarus, as a transshipment hub, has become an important point for Russian tourists for flights to countries with which Russia has deteriorated at some point: Turkey, Georgia and especially Ukraine.

Minsk acquired a significant role in Russian-Ukrainian trade, providing its territory as a “neutral” or gray zone for normal business interaction in conditions when nothing more normal in relations between Russia and Ukraine remained. For example, in 2019, Belarus, not having its own coal production, became one of the main suppliers of coal to Ukraine: direct supplies from Russia were limited for political reasons. I know at least several cases when, in fact, contracts between Russian and Ukrainian companies were implemented through the mediation of Belarusian structures.

In a sense, Belarus was for Russia what the UAE is to a sanctioned Iran and what Hong Kong was and is to some extent remains for China. The presence of such a space, free from at least some of the restrictions established due to political disagreements, at least made life much easier for ordinary people, and in theory also created the basis for the restoration of dangling economic ties in the future.

Now, unfortunately, the conditionally “neutral” status of Belarus has been lost, and I will hardly be able to fly through Minsk to Istanbul or Tbilisi. Rather, now the inhabitants of Belarus will have to fly through Moscow to Europe. And many Belarusian exporters will have to learn from the experience of their Russian colleagues and develop schemes for the supply of their goods through Russia. We will soon find out whether Belarusian business will be able to maintain not only profitability, but also independence under these conditions.