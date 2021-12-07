“I didn’t want an ass like a Kardashian!”: Dana Borisova had body plastic surgery

Dana Borisova

The surgery, according to Dana, lasted about four hours. But this time Babayan worked hard on the figure of the star patient.

“I had an abdominoplasty. My most important request was to perfect my belly. In women who have given birth, it often sticks out, and sometimes diets do not help. For some time I sat on intermittent fasting, a keto diet, but the effect was short-lived. Plus, over the past year, I have gained nine kilograms. My native weight is 53 kilos, and more recently I weighed almost 63 … “- Dana Borisova shared.

While Dana is forced to wear special underwear

Among other things, Borisova “removed” her sides, made her back more slender, and also gave a beautiful shape to her hips. “I trust Hayk Babayan. I was very pleased with the result. Now everything hurts, of course, but not in the way they scared me. Of course, if you cheat yourself, then the whole recovery can take a long time. I’m optimistic. Probably, that’s why the very next day after the operation I went for a five-hour shoot in heels. Yesterday I flew to St. Petersburg, although it’s still difficult for me to bend over. Therefore, make-up artists, editors help me to put myself in order, ”continued Dana.

do not missDana Borisova: “Tatyana Bulanova’s stigma is in fluff. She herself wandered from one hand to another “

Borisova’s surgeon insisted on slightly changing her buttocks shape – for this, Dana’s own fat was used. “A funny moment. The doctor says to me, they say, my fat needs to be pumped somewhere – in the ass. I immediately told him, they say, I do not want to have buttocks like Kim Kardashian. But Gaik Pavlovich is a doctor with impeccable taste, he “made” my ass, which looks organically on my body, ”said the blonde.

While Dana Borisova is forced to wear special underwear, she was also warned about edema, which does not yet allow to see the figure in all its glory. But soon Dana will be able to boast of an updated appearance.

Photo: Instagram