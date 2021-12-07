Important reshuffle in Putin’s team

The ONF congress will be held on December 21

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU The congress of the All-Russian Popular Front (ONF) movement is to be held on December 21. It will make decisions about updating the manual. So, according to sources of "Vedomosti", on December 21, there will be an update at the level of the central headquarters of the ONF. New politicians will be introduced there, for example, the head of the "Time to give birth" project, State Duma deputy Tatyana Butskaya and former curator of regional ONF projects, State Duma deputy Artem Bichaev. Regional work in the ONF is now supervised by the deputy of the Vologda Regional Duma Boris Podolny, who on behalf of the ONF was involved in the campaign "We are together." At the same time, the publication notes that the current ONF co-chairs will be re-elected at the congress. They will also remain the general director of the ANO "Russia – the land of opportunities" Alexey Komissarov, the general director of Kamaz Sergey Kogogin, the president of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology Leonid Roshal, the co-chairman of the Immortal Regiment and State Duma deputy Elena Tsunaeva, as well as the head of the Sirius center Elena Shmeleva. The All-Russian Popular Front was created on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader announced his proposal to create it in 2011 at the interregional conference of the United Russia party in Volgograd. The congress, which will take place on December 21, will be the jubilee one. Earlier, a congress of "United Russia" was also held. On it, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev was re-elected to the post of party chairman. Boris Gryzlov was re-elected chairman of the United Russia Supreme Council. He has held this position since November 20, 2002. Andrei Turchak remained the secretary of the General Council of the party.

