In Estonia, a British soldier who was “holding back” Russia became a stutterer from the cold – Gazeta.Ru

A British military man who served in Estonia has filed a lawsuit against the country’s Ministry of Defense. He claims that he is so cold in a European country that he received post-traumatic stress syndrome and now stutters and speaks illegible. It is reported by The Daily Mail.

Serviceman Chileshe Mwamba, who lives in Derby, has filed a lawsuit in the High Court of London. He demands from the Ministry of Defense compensation in the amount of £ 860 thousand (about $ 1.1 million).

The 31-year-old soldier of the Corps of Royal Engineers was sent to Estonia in November 2017 as part of an operation to “contain Russian aggression in the Balkans,” writes The Daily Mail – as stated in the text, the authors of the publication may have confused the Balkans with the Baltic. His business trip to continental Europe took place from November 10 to December 3.

While on duty, Mwamba, according to the military himself, was exposed to “extreme cold weather.” He allegedly had hypothermia, as a result of which he began to suffer from PTSD and stuttering.

The UK Department of Defense has acknowledged responsibility for the hypothermia of the military. But the department indicated that Mwamba suffered from mild stuttering in childhood.

According to archival weather reports, during Mwamba’s stay in Estonia, the temperature there did not drop below -4 ° C.

