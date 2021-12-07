https://ria.ru/20211207/sboy-1762490806.html

In Moscow on the blue line of the metro there was a failure in the movement of trains

There was no train movement on the morning of December 7 on the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line of the Moscow metro from the Shchelkovskaya station to the Partizanskaya station

MOSCOW, December 7 – RIA Novosti. There was no train movement on the morning of December 7 on the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line of the Moscow metro from the Shchelkovskaya station to the Partizanskaya station, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow department of transport. “Because of a man on the way, in the opposite direction the trains followed at increased intervals.” Traffic on the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line has been restored and is being introduced into the schedule, “the Department of Transport said later.

