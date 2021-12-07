https://ria.ru/20211207/koronavirus-1762520546.html

In Russia, revealed 31 096 new cases of infection with coronavirus

For the first time since October 14, less than 32 thousand people were infected with COVID-19 in Russia per day, the headquarters said.

MOSCOW, December 7 – RIA Novosti. For the first time since October 14, less than 32 thousand people were infected with COVID-19 in Russia per day, the headquarters said. “Over the past day in Russia, confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) – 31 096 in 85 regions, including 2231 actively detected (7.2%) without clinical manifestations, “the report says. The growth rate was 0.32%. The previous day 32,136 cases were registered. The maximum during the epidemic was set on November 6 – 41,335 new patients. 1182 people died (the day before it was 1184), 34 615 were discharged after treatment. The most infections are in Moscow – 2573, St. Petersburg – 2381 and the Moscow region – 2208. recorded in Chukotka – five, in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 12, and in Kalmykia – 21. During the pandemic, 9 864 845 Russians became infected, 283 644 people became victims of the disease, 8 565 091 patients recovered. All over the world, according to the latest WHO data, there are more than 265 million infected, 5.3 million of them could not be saved. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth on this list, and vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, severe cases are few, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

