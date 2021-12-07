In Russia, the duration of PCR tests was reduced due to the omicron – RBK

According to the new rules, a negative PCR test result will be valid for two days. Previously, its validity period was three days. The authorities made this decision due to the increased infectivity of the omicron strain

Photo: Eric Romanenko / TASS



The period of validity of negative results of a PCR test for coronavirus in Russia was reduced from 72 hours to 48, follows from the decision of the chief sanitary doctor, published on the portal of legal information.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced these changes a week ago, explaining the decision of the authorities with data on the increased infectivity of a new strain of coronavirus, called omicron.

At the end of November, British scientists announced the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus “omicron”. The first cases of infection were reported in South Africa and Botswana. Later, the omicron strain spread to Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, the USA and other countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the number of mutations in the omicron strain is “unprecedented” and may be more infectious than previously detected variants of infection.