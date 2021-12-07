In St. Petersburg, ex-head of the Kalininsky district Ivan Gromov, dismissed the day before by Beglov, was detained on December 7, 2021 – Incidents – News of St. Petersburg

Yesterday, on December 6, in the evening “Fontanka” announced that the governor of St. Petersburg had dismissed Ivan Gromov from his post, in which he had worked quite a bit – less than a month. Moreover, his leaving at his own request was associated with unsatisfactory snow removal. At least, this is how it was presented from Smolny.

According to our publication, on the morning of December 7, a search was carried out in the apartment of Ivan Gromov, who was unexpectedly dismissed by Governor Beglov from his post as head of the Kalininsky district of St. Petersburg the day before. After that, Gromov was taken to the Main Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at 145 Ligovsky Prospect, where he was interrogated as a suspect in a criminal case. A case was initiated under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Moreover, in the part where the use of official position is imputed.

Now the reason is clear. And if you see that FSB operatives came to visit Gromov, it becomes obvious that the leadership of Liteiny, 4, warned the governor’s office about the forthcoming changes in the status of Ivan Gromov. Which speaks, of course, of a friendly gesture. (Here you can look for more global changes, because Gromov is the son of the former deputy Georgy Poltavchenko for work in the Central Federal District Embassy, ​​but this is a topic for the next.)

As for Ivan Gromov himself, his civilian career in St. Petersburg began in 2012 after he resigned from the Department of Economic Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. By the way, “Fontanka” has no doubts that if the investigation comes to a petition for arrest, it will definitely indicate the phrase “… has extensive contacts in the supervisory and law enforcement agencies” for such cases. He really studied with many famous people nowadays. For example, with the daughter of the already former speaker of the ZakSa Vyacheslav Makarov.

According to our newspaper, the investigation intends to detain Gromov for two days. At the moment – an unconditional intrigue. Still, it is unlikely that what is presented to Gromov at these hours is the result of his activities as head of the Kalininsky district. Elementary logic suggests that the roots of his problem should be sought either in the Petrogradsky district, which he headed even before November of this year, or in the committee for informatization and communications of the city government, which he headed from 2012 to 2016.