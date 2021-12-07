In the name of holy silicon, or why Intel shares are rising

Monday, December 6th, promotions Intel rose 3.5% during major trading and jumped 8.3% in the postmarket. We understand the reasons and immediate prospects.

This morning, Intel shares ranked second in terms of turnover on the SPB exchange, behind only Alibaba.

Mobileye drives off

The chipmaker said it plans to IPO its Mobileye self-driving car business in mid-2022. Intel will retain leadership and majority stake in the new company, and will continue to provide technology to it.

“Together with (Mobileye CEO) Amnon Shashua, we have determined that the IPO provides the best opportunity to leverage Mobileye’s innovation and shareholder value,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement.

Mobileye’s revenue has roughly tripled since it was acquired by Intel in 2017. Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $ 326 million, up 39% from a year earlier. By the end of 2021, the revenue of the business segment is expected to grow by 40% YoY.

The final decision on the IPO, its terms and conditions has not yet been made and depends on market conditions. In other words, there are no guarantees of its implementation.

What does it mean

• Mobileye is a promising feature… Investors are very interested in companies that are betting on the future of autonomous driving. According to research by Guidehouse Insights, Mobileye holds about 80% of the world market for advanced vision systems.

• Intel will strengthen technology. Gelsinger, as CEO of Intel, has made a lot of promises to investors. He plans that the company will once again become a leader in technology – that is, it will regain the position that it has surrendered under the pressure of competitors, AMD and NVIDIA. If it retains its stake in the new company, Intel will benefit, as the additional investment will support the development of the new company’s technologies, and Intel itself will focus on its own.

Technical picture

Intel shares, after a weak report for the III quarter, continued their downward movement and since the end of October were in the range of $ 52-48. Yesterday’s rise allowed to get out of the sideways trend and even helped to consolidate above the EMA50 and EMA200 on the daily chart, which is a positive signal.

If optimism persists, the pressure of the bulls may continue to $ 56 – the level that was tested in late summer – early autumn. Overcoming this resistance from the bottom up will open the way to $ 58, then we can judge about the continuation of the growth phase.

The negative situation will be when the return under $ 54, where the EMA200 is located. In this scenario, a return back under $ 52 is not excluded.

Is it worth investing in stocks Intel

The dynamics of Intel shares in the last 1.5 years depends on the news, which are usually forgotten after the next weak report. All positive expectations are long-term, and this is not enough for investors. Collectively, this made Intel shares one of the most undervalued semiconductor companies in terms of a P / E of 9.9. From a technical point of view, the stock also has room for improvement.

Intel is a long-term purchase. Stocks should not be expected to have the frequent and rapid rallies, as they did yesterday. We keep our buy recommendation Intel for the long term, but you need to be prepared for volatility over short distances.

As for yesterday’s events, they can still support the recovery. But we should not forget that a technical correction will be required soon.

