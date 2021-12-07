In Ukraine, the court allowed to detain Poklonskaya on suspicion of treason – RBK

The Kiev Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor’s petition to detain Poklonskaya in order to choose a preventive measure for her in the high treason case. Poklonskaya holds the post of Russian Ambassador to Cape Verde

(Photo: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters)



The Kiev Court of Appeal allowed the arrest of the former Crimean prosecutor, the current Russian ambassador to Cape Verde, Natalia Poklonskaya, on suspicion of high treason. In the message on the court’s website, the name and surname of Poklonskaya are not indicated, but it is noted that it is a question of the former “so-called prosecutor of the annexed Crimea”.

In September, the Shevchenkovsky District Court of Kiev refused to grant permission to the prosecutor to detain Poklonskaya. In this regard, he lodged a complaint against the court’s decision with the city’s court of appeal. The panel of judges granted his request.

“A new determination was adopted, which satisfied the petition of the prosecutor of the office of the Attorney General for permission to detain the suspected citizen P. for the purpose of bringing her to participate in the consideration of the petition for choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention,” the statement says.

The court recalled that she is suspected of actions aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order (part 4 of article 28, part 1 of article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (h. 4 tbsp. 28, part 3 of Art. 110), treason (part 1 of article 111) and participation in a criminal community or criminal organization (part 1 of article 255).