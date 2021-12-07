In Ukraine, they talked about the blow to the country’s economy – Gazeta.Ru

Former Minister of Economy of Ukraine Viktor Suslov said that the new agreements with the IMF will deal a blow to the country’s economy and bury all hopes of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be re-elected for a second term. He told about this on the air of the UkrLive TV channel.

“A very important point, which is contained in the memorandum with the IMF, is that, starting in May 2022, the main and only gas production company in Ukraine, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, which supplies about 14-15 billion cubic meters of gas per year, will sell from 40 to 50% of gas exclusively on the exchange with equal access for all buyers. And starting from 2024, 100% of the produced gas will be sold in this way, ”said Suslov.

According to him, the demand of the IMF jeopardizes the development of the Ukrainian economy and the lives of the country’s citizens, and Kiev will be forced to purchase fuel at even higher prices than at the moment.

Formerly Commissioner for Public Debt Management of Ukraine Yuriy Butsa reportedthat Kiev asked the European Union for additional financial assistance.