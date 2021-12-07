https://ria.ru/20211206/yaponiya-1762321810.html
Japanese Prime Minister ready to make contact with Kim Jong-un without conditions
TOKYO, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is ready to make contact with the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un without preconditions. and North Korea, “Kishida said in a keynote speech at the 207th session of parliament that opened on Monday. Broadcast live on the website of the lower house of parliament a new additional budget is to be adopted, which is aimed at supporting and stimulating the economy in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The session will run until December 21.
