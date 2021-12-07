Jennifer Aniston had an affair with a famous actor

Fans managed to find out the name of the new chosen one of the actress
Actress Jennifer Aniston started a new romance, according to the portal
Insiders have confirmed that a very handsome man, an actor, comes to the stage of the second season of the series “The Morning Show”.
“Jennifer Aniston is dating … And no, it’s not Brad Pitt. She became close with one of the stellar colleagues, and they have been together for several months, “- said the source.
Subscribers suggest that the mysterious chosen one of the star is 45-year-old actor Jason Sudeikis. In the last two weeks, the paparazzi began to often notice them together, in addition, Sudeikis, a few months ago, experienced a difficult break with Olivia Wilde seven years after the engagement and, perhaps, decided to plunge into a new relationship.
“Jason and Jennifer have been friends for a while, but Jason’s tough breakup really brought them closer together. Jen has been in touch with him ever since news broke of Olivia and Harry’s relationship. There is a real spark between them, ”said an anonymous person close to the actors.
Jennifer Aniston herself does not give any comments regarding the new relationship.