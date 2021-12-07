Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux puts a fortune on the dog, details, latest news

Former husband Jennifer Aniston dreams of becoming a father. So far, actor Justin Theroux gives all his love to the dog.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were husband and wife for two and a half years. Celebrities announced their divorce in February 2018. After a while, it turned out that the couple really wanted children, but nothing worked.

Justin knew that Jennifer had problems with reproductive health, they became known during the first marriage of the actress. Rumor has it that in her marriage to Brad Pitt, the star experienced two miscarriages. Teru did not lose hope that one day his beloved would give him a baby. Meanwhile, the topic of motherhood was Aniston’s Achilles heel – when it came to children, she became irritable. Justin and Jennifer constantly quarreled on this basis, which led to the collapse of the relationship.

Three years have passed since the divorce of Aniston and Theroux. Justin hasn’t met a soul mate yet. Rumor has it that the actor still has not forgotten his ex-wife. Dreams of children are still dreams. The actor gives all the unspent tenderness and love to his dog – a pit bull named Kuma.

The pet appeared in a celebrity in the year of separation from his wife. Justin took the dog to the shelter. Kuma, as the artist said, went through serious trials – the animal was lost during Hurricane Harvey and wandered the streets for many months.

In a fresh interview, Justin Theroux admitted that he was losing a fortune on the dog. The actor realizes that his dog could easily do without some purchases. “No matter how much I spent, I received a huge emotional reward by taking her from the orphanage,” said ex-husband Aniston.

Meanwhile, the star of movies and TV shows saves on the services of plumbers, carpenters and repairmen. During the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Justin Theroux, for example, learned how to fix a washing machine, figured out an electrician. Aker hates it when someone else does the housework for a man. Justin calls specialists only when he realizes that his knowledge is not enough to solve the problem.

We add, on April 30, the TV series “Mosquito Coast”, in which Justin Theroux played the main role, will see the light. The tape will be released on the Apple TV + streaming platform. The script of the picture is based on the book of the same name by the writer Paul Theroux, the uncle of ex-spouse Jennifer Aniston.

