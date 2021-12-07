Jennifer Lawrence highlighted her pregnant belly with a stylish pea dress

31-year-old actress Jennifer Lawrence is now in an interesting position and recently appeared for the first time at a social event, showing her grown belly.

On December 5, the world premiere of Adam McKay’s new film “Don’t Look Up” took place in New York. Laurence entered the path in a beautiful dress from Dior, decorated with embroidery from sequins and beads and long fringe, with long pleated sleeves. This look was complemented by jewelry from Tiffany & Co, an elegant hairstyle and light natural make-up.

Jennifer Lawrence / Associated Press

But in front of the paparazzi in New York, the actress appeared in a different way: in a black tight dress with a large pea print and pointed high-heeled shoes. On the neck of the actress was a thin pearl necklace, and in her ears – pearl earrings, she wrapped her hair in curls and let it go, and also made a beautiful make-up. Lawrence came to The Late Stephen Colbert Show to talk about the new film.

The first thing the presenter asked was: “What were you doing during the pandemic?” To which Jennifer replied: “I had a lot of sex,” stroking her pregnant belly. Lawrence is expecting a child from her husband, Cook Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence / Getty Images

The plot of the film will tell about two astronomers who discover that a huge meteorite is flying towards the Earth and in six months it will destroy all of humanity. The goal of the main characters is to warn humanity about the danger. In addition to Lawrence, the film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothy Chalamet and Ariana Grande.

Jennifer said that they filmed under all COVID-19 protocols, and she lost a tooth, and due to the pandemic she could not go to the dentist, adding that computer-generated special effects were used to insert a tooth into her mouth. The actress summed it up, “Thank God Netflix has the money for this.”

Read also: