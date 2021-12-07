Joe Biden declared war on corruption – Mir – Kommersant

The American administration has published the first anti-corruption strategy in the history of the United States. Among the steps to be taken are changes in our own legislation and strengthening of interaction between all branches of government, as well as international diplomatic coordination on this issue. The American media note that the document was influenced, in particular, by the publication of the scandalous Pandora Dossier, which forced the United States to work more actively in the fight against corruption. The strategy will be one of the central issues for discussion at the upcoming virtual “Summit for Democracy”, which is being organized by Washington.

On Monday, ahead of the Virtual Summit for Democracy on December 9-10, US President Joe Biden announced the country’s first ever anti-corruption strategy. The document focuses on strengthening diplomatic engagement in the fight against corruption and proposes additional measures to prevent the use of the American and international financial systems for money laundering and money laundering.

“Corruption is a cancer within society, a disease that erodes trust in public institutions and the ability of governments to help their citizens,” reads a newsletter explaining the details of the initiative. It also recalls that the Biden government, “aware of the ability of corruption to destroy democracy,” on June 3 first announced plans to create a strategy to counter it. Moreover, the US authorities called this one of the main priorities in the field of protecting national interests. As noted by NBC News, the document, in particular, was influenced by the release of data from the so-called Pandora Papers into the media.

Recall that another compromising material from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism was published in October. Journalists analyzed about 11.9 million documents with data on offshore accounts of world leaders. The papers featured 35 current and former national leaders, as well as 330 officials from 91 countries.

The publicity of these documents prompted the American authorities to think about how to prevent money laundering and tax evasion by officials and other powerful of this world.

This work resulted in the publication of a 38-page document (.pdf).

The strategy consists of five points. The first involves deeper coordination of all branches of government in the United States on the issue of combating corruption, including through “collecting and analyzing intelligence data on corrupt actors and their networks,” “strengthening the resource base of law enforcement agencies,” and intensifying the exchange of information between the intelligence community and security forces. On the part of the executive branch, the US Treasury, the Ministry of Trade and the USAID Agency for International Assistance will take an active part in this process.

Secondly, it is planned to eliminate holes in American financial legislation to prevent money laundering and other illegal practices. In particular, the emphasis is on combating money laundering through the acquisition of real estate. According to the White House, about $ 2.3 billion has been laundered in this US market over the past five years.

As the head of the New York investment company Navigator Principal Investors Kyle Shostak noted in an interview with Kommersant, according to his observations, now in the most prestigious skyscrapers of New York and other American cities, citizens of the PRC, other countries of Asia, Latin America and the Middle East prevail among the real owners. East.

Moreover, the most popular way of owning real estate, according to him, “has become an opaque limited liability company (LLC), which do not report on the ultimate beneficiaries.”

In order to prevent money laundering through such transactions in the future, the US government promises to change legislation and actively work with Congress, the newsletter says.

Third, in order to enhance the effect of these measures, the US government intends to work with its counterparts around the world to harmonize the laws of other countries with general anti-corruption norms. This will help bring to justice those involved in international corruption around the world, the White House said. US officials also intend to focus their efforts on “protecting civil society institutions, media representatives, including investigative journalists who expose corruption.” In addition, the White House promises to launch “a new initiative to involve partner countries in identifying and suppressing bribery abroad.” Coordination is also expected with the private sector in order to “improve the international business climate” and stimulate the introduction of anti-corruption business processes in American multinational companies.

The fourth point in the strategy is “safeguarding and strengthening the multilateral anti-corruption architecture”. By this, the White House means steps related to interaction within the framework of the G20 and G7, as well as the entry of the United States into new and existing initiatives, for example, the Open Government partnership, aimed at increasing the transparency of the work of authorities around the world.

Finally, point five is the improvement of bilateral diplomatic interaction and the use of partners’ resources to achieve the goals of anti-corruption policy. Here, the American authorities are planning to improve interaction at the government level, as well as provide assistance to other countries to implement anti-corruption measures.

Commenting in a conversation with Kommersant on the efforts of the American government to fight corruption, Mr. Shostak noted: although the administration insists that this is the first anti-corruption strategy, measures in this area have been taken a long time ago and have already become part of the trend both in the United States and world stage. At the same time, according to him, “here, of course, is a double-edged sword”:

“On the one hand, the administration is trying to improve transparency and put obstacles in the way of foreign“ corrupt ”money. On the other hand, for example, the real estate industry, developers, an army of agents that serve it, need an influx of foreign buyers. ”

The expert said that, according to some estimates, foreigners control up to 40% of the total dollar value of American real estate.

The White House’s anti-corruption strategy is one of the points for discussion with partners at the Summit for Democracy, where 110 countries were invited. According to the list, which was published by the State Department, among the invitees are all the closest partners of the United States, including Canada, Great Britain, Mexico, Australia, and the EU. However, China, Russia and Hungary, for example, remained without an invitation.

In this regard, experts do not exclude that the new strategy can be used to fight opponents. In particular, Mr. Shostak suggested not to forget that “the label of the so-called corrupt money, if desired, is conveniently glued to the funds of almost any foreign buyer.”

Catherine Moore, Washington