Julia Roberts’ success story

1. The beginning of a career

Julia was born into a creative family and became the third child: she has an older brother Eric and sister Lisa. Her mother, Betty Lou Bredemas, worked as a church secretary and was also an actress. Walter Grady Roberts’ father also had a main job selling mattresses, but in his spare time he wrote scripts and played in the theater. It was on the stage, playing in one performance, that the parents of the future star met. In addition, they founded acting courses for children, which, among other things, were attended by the children of the famous American politician Martin Luther King. Nevertheless, the family had financial problems, and when Julia was only four years old, her parents divorced. And soon her mother married a second time to a theater critic. As the brother of the actress recalls, her stepfather was a tyrant and subjected the family to domestic violence. So, the childhood of the actress was not at all fun. The girl had to grow up early, and at the age of 13 she began working as a waitress so as not to depend on her parents and spend less time at home. In addition, Julia could not find a common language with her classmates, who made fun of her because of her thinness, tall stature and large mouth. In addition, she was shy and insecure. At first, the girl did not even dream of a profession in the film industry, she wanted to become a veterinarian, because she loved animals very much, and entered college for a special department. However, during this period, her older brother became interested in acting, and he also persuaded Julia to try herself in this field.

2. Actress

Her brother’s faith inspired Julia, and she decided to conquer New York, to which she went after graduating from college. At first she decided to go to modeling agencies. There, a long-legged, slender girl immediately impressed the scouts, and soon Roberts signed a contract with one of the most famous agencies “Click”. Almost all the money she made from modeling went to acting classes. This helped the future star gain confidence, then she began to go to the first auditions. The bright girl really attracted the attention of directors, but the lack of experience allowed her to get only a few cameo roles in small films. That all changed in 1988 when Julia was hired to star in the romantic film Mystic Pizza. Then the aspiring actress received a fee of 50 thousand dollars, unthinkable for her by those standards. After that, offers fell on her. And already the next role in the movie “Steel Magnolias” brought her “Golden Globe” for “Best Supporting Role”, as well as her first nomination for “Oscar”.

3. Pretty woman

Initially, other famous actresses, including Karen Allen, Molly Ringwald, Meg Ryan and Diana Lane, were considered for the leading female role in the film “Pretty Woman”, which later became a cult classic. Moreover, in the first version of the script, the heroine named Vivian had to be a drug addict who dreams of getting into Disneyland. But when director Harry Marshall nevertheless approved Roberts, he realized that it was necessary to rewrite the script for her, making the character more romantic and with a less tragic fate. After this film, Roberts was in for overwhelming success, which brought her a second Golden Globe and another Oscar nomination. In addition, Julia appeared on the cover of the popular Vogue magazine and was included in the TOP-50 of the most beautiful people on the planet. At the same time, the actress still continued to have complexes because of her appearance, in particular, she was unhappy with her big mouth. And the luxurious curls seemed like straw to her.

4. Failure

For the role of Vivian Roberts received 300 thousand dollars, and after that she raised the fee several times, and the filmmakers were ready to pay that kind of money for an actress who was on everyone’s lips and squeak of popularity. A promising, charismatic, young girl with a bright appearance was in great demand. After “Pretty Woman” she starred in such films as “In Bed with the Enemy”, “Die Young”, “The Pelican Case”, but these films did not receive much success. Then for Julia, a not very successful streak in her career began. So, for her performance in the film “Merry Rayleigh” the actress received the “Golden Raspberry” – her acting work was recognized as the worst. However, Roberts did not give up, but decided that she would be more selective in her choice of projects, focusing on melodramas and comedies. And so the film “Best Friend’s Wedding” helped her “rehabilitate” and indicate the right direction, and the next romantic motion picture “Notting Hill” brought Julia the coveted Oscar statuette.

5. Twenty

In 2000, the biopic Erin Brockovich was released with Roberts in the title role. The film made a splash, and Julia received many honorary awards, including the Oscar and Golden Globe awards. Further in her career there are a number of successful roles, she starred in the films “Ocean’s Eleven”, “In All Its Glory” and “Ocean’s Twelve”. And the actress’s fee had already reached $ 20 million by that time. Director Steven Soderbergh and her colleagues Brad Pitt and George Clooney even put on a little prank for the star. They wrote to Roberts a letter that said, “Heard, you now work in the twenty?” They also included a $ 20 bill in the envelope. Julia liked the prank, and she supported him by sending a reply: “Don’t tell my agent, but I am ready to work with Soderbergh for this twenty.” By the way, this is not the limit of her fee, it continues to grow even now, and Roberts is considered one of the highest paid actresses in the world.

6. Runaway Bride

Roberts has always been surrounded by male attention. She had an affair with actor Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler in the hit TV series Friends. The beauty also managed to charm the star of the movie “Schindler’s List” Liam Neeson. Roberts’ first serious relationship was with Steel Magnolias filming partner Dylan McDermott. The lovers planned a wedding, but they were in no hurry with it, and soon their feelings completely faded away. Later, Julia met the Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland on the set of the film “Flatulers”. But they were not destined to go down the aisle. The couple set a date for the ceremony, but a few days before the actress’s groom was seen in the company of a stranger, they spent time together as lovers. And Roberts had to break off the engagement. In 1993, the star married country singer Lyle Lovett. Nevertheless, in this marriage, the actress did not find family happiness. The couple rarely saw each other due to their busy work schedule, and after about a year they decided to file for divorce.

7. Wife and mom

At the beginning of the 2000s, “the same person” suddenly appears in Roberts’s life. With cameraman Daniel Moder, she met during the filming of the movie “Mexican”. The relationship of the lovers developed rapidly. Her chosen one divorced his wife to be with Julia. The actress even paid Daniel’s ex-wife a large compensation. And already in 2002, Roberts and Moder got married, and two years later they had twins – Finneas Walter and Hazel Patricia. The couple decided to buy a ranch in New Mexico to raise their children there. In 2007, a replenishment happened in their family – a son was born, who was named Henry Daniel. When the children grew up, Julia’s family decided to return to New York. The actress found a loving family and built a successful career. Moreover, she runs her own film company and is actively involved in charity work.