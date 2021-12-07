Karl Nehammer becomes the new chancellor of Austria | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

After a series of scandals during the reign of Sebastian Kurz in Austria, the second Federal Chancellor in the last two months began to work in this country. Former Interior Minister Karl Nehammer became the new head of the Austrian government. On Monday, December 6, President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna swore in the new head of government, who replaced Alexander Schallenberg, as well as members of the cabinet.

Schallenberg, who headed the Austrian government for about two months after the resignation of Sebastian Kurz, became foreign minister again. The new head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was Gerhard Karner, Minister of Finance – Magnus Brunner, Minister of Education – Martin Polasek. Thus, 49-year-old Karl Nehammer became the fifth chancellor of Austria since 2016.

In his first speech as Austrian Chancellor, Nehammer declared his government’s top priority to fight the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. According to him, a dialogue is needed, as well as interaction of experts, relevant departments and the opposition to work out decisions on the country’s exit from the lockdown. Action is urgently needed to find a way to prevent further divisions in society over epidemic and vaccination issues.

Resignations of Kurz and Schallenberg

On December 2, ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced his retirement from politics, resigning as head of the Austrian People’s Party (ANP). At the same time, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg resigned, saying that the functions of the party chairman and head of government should be concentrated in the same hands. On December 3, the presidium of the ruling ANP elected Karl Nehammer as party chairman and nominated him as a candidate for chancellor.

Sebastian Kurz stepped down as head of government in October after an investigation was launched against him on suspicion of complicity in bribery and breach of trust. The ANP is part of the government coalition along with the Greens. Both parties reject the demand for new elections.

Protests against lockdown and compulsory vaccinations

On December 4, another massive protests took place in Vienna against the country’s measures to combat the pandemic and the mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, the introduction of which is scheduled for February 2022. The action, according to the police, was attended by about 40 thousand people. Since November 22, a nationwide lockdown has been in effect in Austria, which also applies to vaccinated citizens. Leaving your home without good reason is prohibited, and all cultural and recreational activities have been canceled.

See also: