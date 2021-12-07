NATO told how Russia can cut off the Baltics from the alliance in two hours – Gazeta.Ru

In Ukraine and NATO, they fear that Russia may cut off the Baltic States from other members of the alliance, having occupied the Suwalki corridor in less than two hours with the help of illegal migrants accumulated near the Belarusian-Polish border. This is reported by the British newspaper Times with reference to sources.

According to the newspaper, the Russian authorities can, with the help of refugees, start unrest in the region.

“Then Russian troops can break in there and deploy military patrols in the corridor under the pretext of a humanitarian crisis. This will allow Russia to unite the forces in the Kaliningrad region with Belarus, ”the article says.

A Ukrainian source for the Times expressed the opinion that Moscow could allegedly use the migration crisis as a diversionary maneuver in an “attack” on Ukraine.

Recently in the Western media, as well as in Ukraine declare that Russia is allegedly preparing a “large-scale invasion” of Ukraine.

In Russia, such statements are categorically rejected. Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on reports of Moscow’s alleged intentions to start a war with Ukraine, statedthat they talked about it at the beginning of 2021, but this never happened.