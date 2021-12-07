new exit of pregnant Jennifer Lawrence in New York

31-year-old Jennifer Lawrence will soon become a mother, but the approach of childbirth has not tempered the working ardor of the actress. Now in the midst of a promotional tour for the black comedy Don’t Look Up, which kicked off with its New York premiere this weekend. That exit was the first on the red carpet for the entire duration of Jennifer’s pregnancy. And last night, the actress took part in the filming of the new episode of Stephen Colbert’s evening show.

In contrast to the last look, Lawrence has now opted for an outfit that emphasizes her shape – a medium-length black dress with large white polka dots and a square neckline Oscar de la Renta, tailored to take into account a pregnant figure, as well as black patent leather shoes with high heels. She completed the austere but playful French look with waves, pearl earrings and a thin short string of pearls around her neck. On the way from the car to the film studio located in New York, the actress smiled and waved at the photographers.

Jennifer Lawrence

The media started talking about Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy in September of this year, but the actress herself preferred not to comment on such publications – besides, she does not have her own pages on social networks. She first appeared in public with a rounded belly in early October: she, along with actress Amy Schumer, attended a rally for the right of women to a safe termination of pregnancy, which took place in New York. And after that, the paparazzi began to “catch” her from time to time while walking and playing sports in the park.

For Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maruni, who, together since the summer of 2018, the future baby will become the firstborn. Recall that the lovers got engaged in February 2019, and in October, in the strictest secrecy, they got married. Wedding, attended by about half of Hollywood, took place at the old Belcourt Castle mansion in Newport.