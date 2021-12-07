New items 21/22: Infiniti QX55 and QX60

Infiniti will celebrate its anniversary year of presence on the Russian market with a landmark novelty – the QX55 coupe-crossover. But next year we will have another update of the model range. Details in our material

Photo: Infiniti

In 2006, the Infiniti brand was introduced to the Russian market. Exactly 15 years ago, which means a solid anniversary, which we celebrate in a series of our materials. This is the final article, and in it we will talk about what the Infiniti brand is in Russia today and, most interestingly, what it will look like tomorrow.

The model range of Infiniti in our country now is, of course, crossovers and SUVs, which are in greatest demand in Russia. Although why only in Russia – all over the world.

Infiniti introduces the world’s first variable-compression SUV – the QX50, the QX60 mid-size travel crossover is currently out of stock but awaiting the next generation. More on that later. Finally, the flagship of the range is an SUV with the comfort level of the first class of long-haul aircraft – the Infiniti QX80. A huge, luxurious, also a lover of long-distance travel, but such a car may well be suitable for the role of a car with a driver for every day.

More interesting, however, is what to expect from Infiniti in the near future. The anniversary will be celebrated with the release of a fundamentally new model, a coupe crossover – Infiniti QX55.

Photo: Infiniti

The main thing in this type of car is, of course, the appearance, which simply amazes with its expressiveness and sportiness. It is difficult to describe something here, you have to watch it, and best of all live. However, the filling of the Infiniti QX55 is no less interesting. Under the hood of the crossover-coupe is a two-liter VC Turbo engine, yes, the same engine, the world’s first serial ICE with a variable compression ratio with a capacity of 249 horsepower and with a fuel consumption of 10-11 liters per 100 kilometers, depending on the driving mode. That is, the variable compression ratio system provides solid power while saving money on gasoline.

Say, such a motor is already installed on the QX50. Yes, moreover, cars are co-platforms. However, unlike the QX50, the 55 model has sportier suspension settings, which means more playful character on the road. Personally, I have not tested this, but given the concept of the model, I am sure it really is. By the way, the novelty can already be ordered from the official dealers of the brand.

Another novelty, not this one, but next year is a new generation of QX60. The car has completely changed in appearance, it has become a little shorter, the track has widened, and the car has grown a little. That is, the view has become more athletic, although it is still a great traveler. Three rows of seats, and the last one is full, and not just for children.

Photo: Infiniti

The cabin is now full of luxury, expensive leather, wood … by the way, the second row can be made as a regular sofa, or as two separate chairs with a center console.

The engine was left the same – 3.5 liter with a capacity of 283 horsepower in Russia, but the box is new. And the main thing is not a variator, but a nine-speed “automatic”. Infiniti QX60 also received all possible driver assistance systems. But it’s better to take a ride once to understand what the new Infiniti QX60 is. Hopefully next year it will be possible to do it.

In the meantime, congratulations to Infiniti on the anniversary!

