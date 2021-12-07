Orthodox Christians reacted negatively to the desire of the Pope to come to Moscow

The Pope announced today that he wants to meet with Patriarch Kirill. He doesn’t even mind coming to Moscow for this. However, there are enough of those in the Orthodox world who believe that such a visit is not only not useful, but also impossible. Anywhere, but not in the capital of the Third Rome.

“This can lead to a split within our church, to a real explosion. So it is said, as if Satan is working, by provocation and temptation, “declare the most implacable believers.

“Why does Francis need this meeting? For many reasons, – says one of the Orthodox clergy, who wished to remain anonymous, – He is playing a complex and difficult game. The Vatican is not only religious, but also one of the financial and political centers of power. The world is now restless, in all respects, and all players are not averse to getting such a powerful ally as the Orthodox world.

In principle, the arrival of the Pope to Russia will be perceived not as a diplomatic visit, and not as a missionary act, but as a challenge – full-fledged negotiations about anything on the territory of the Russian Federation, even if a mutual meeting is agreed, are hardly possible.

It’s like taking and crossing out our thousand-year history, starting with Alexander Nevsky, when he finally made a choice as to how our country moves further – with the East or with the West.

The West demanded from us a change of faith – that is, a spiritual revolution, while the Tatars were content with material things. Russia chose to pay tribute to the Golden Horde. “

Since then, Catholicism and Orthodoxy have not reconciled. John Paul II dreamed of visiting the Soviet Union and then Yeltsin’s Russia. But, despite the fact that diplomatic relations were first established between us and the Vatican in 1990, he could not come here. The intrigue was to personally transfer the Vatican copy of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, kept in the chambers of the Pope, for this, the Pontiff, flying from Japan to Rome, was going to make a transfer in Kazan and present the precious relic to the then head of the republic, Mintimer Shaimiev. However, it did not work out …

The first ever meeting of His Holiness Patriarch of Moscow with the Pope took place only in February 2016 in Havana.

This is what Tatiana Kulikova, an Orthodox Muscovite, tells us, who made the Gonfalon of Our Lady of Havana, sent to Cuba on the eve of this visit.











“I wanted to give this Banner to Raul Castro in 2015, in memory of his wife Wilma, with whom we were friends. However, all the time something did not work out, and the blank hung in my room for several years. And only in 2015, in the Kremlin, General Leonov, a friend of Raul, handed her over to her destination. I think it was very symbolic to take the Orthodox Banner to Cuba, where Patriarch Kirill met with Pope Francis. I know that there are different opinions about this meeting, but personally I believe that the Patriarch accomplished a civil and ecclesiastical feat by agreeing to communicate with Francis. We, the Orthodox, understand the futility and impossibility of uniting our churches. However, the world does not stand still, and for the sake of humanitarian goals, ending the war in the Middle East, I think, it was possible to come to rapprochement and communicate. But – only on neutral territory, this line, which no Orthodox will cross, we cannot even imagine that the Pope will come to Russia someday, especially to Moscow. “

The 2016 Havana meeting, despite all its peaceful intentions, immediately turned into a battlefield for a fierce information war. And there is still no consensus on whether it was necessary to arrange it at all. For what? Who benefited from it? But now the situation is even more exposed and tense. Therefore, it is strange that Francis, inviting the Patriarch to meet in the near future, publicly names Moscow as a place where they can communicate “without protocol,” as if he does not understand how Orthodox believers will perceive this. Or maybe he really doesn’t understand what’s wrong with that. Then all the more – why?