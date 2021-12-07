People with Russian passports will be deprived of citizenship in Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced a bill to parliament, which assumes that the country’s authorities will deprive people of citizenship who have a Russian passport or have served in the Russian army. This was reported on the website of the newspaper “News“.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced an urgent bill to parliament -“ On the Citizenship of Ukraine ”. He will be selected for the use on the territory of the country by an adult citizen of “documents of a foreigner, as a result of which a threat to national security and national interests of Ukraine is created.” Also, passports can be deprived for establishing the fact of military service under a contract in Russia, ”the publication says.

According to the last clause of the bill, any Ukrainian who has received a Russian passport can be deprived of citizenship. In addition, fines will be imposed on such citizens and they may face criminal liability if, for example, they worked at a Russian defense enterprise in Crimea.

Formerly Zelensky statedthat it is worthwhile to carefully study the possible introduction of additional restrictions for Russians on entering the country and check whether the current restrictions are in line with the country’s national security interests.